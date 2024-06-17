Poging ama, poging anak: Filipino celebrity fathers and sons who share strikingly good looks

Father’s Day might be over, but we just had to share this list of Filipino father-son duos that are pure eye candy! These handsome dads and their adorable, equally good-looking sons are all about showbiz life. Let’s check them out!

Edu and Luis Manzano

What better way to start this list than with familiar names in the Philippine showbiz industry? We have Edu Manzano, the ever-charming veteran actor, and his son Luis Manzano, who has followed in his footsteps with his own flair and charisma. Aside from their good looks, these two could also pass as comedians with their witty humor.

Erap Estrada and Jake Ejercito

Did you know that the ever-handsome Jake Ejercito who we recently saw on movies and series such as ‘A Very Good Girl,’ ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ and ‘Linlang’ is actually the son of Joseph Ejercito Estrada also known as Erap? Erap used to be in the show business before he focused on being a politician, now it’s his son that we see on our screens.

Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga

Of course, we also have Cesar Montano and his handsome son Diego Loyzaga. Diego is Montano’s son with TV actress Teresa Loyzaga. He is truly blessed with strikingly good looks just like his parents! Montano who has been in showbiz for quite some time was joined by his son who pursued the same career since 2011.

Piolo and Inigo Pascual

Papa P is also in the list with his son Inigo who pursued a career not just in acting but also in singing and songwriting. Aside from his career in the Philippines, Inigo also ventured into Hollywood and starred in Fox’s drama series ‘Monarch’ Fox where he made his American television debut.

Aga and Andres Muchlach

Aga may be handsome, but have you seen his son? The Muhlach twins are making their debut in showbiz with Atasha joining noontime show E.A.T. as a host, and her twin Andres Muhlach finally stepping into the spotlight. Get ready to see more of this handsome face – hopefully, a lot more!

Now, hold your horses! These are just a few from a long list of handsome father and son duos in the showbiz industry. Maybe you’ve got more in mind? But for now, enjoy this lineup!!