Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of famous attraction

Expo City Dubai has announced the temporary closure of its popular attraction “Garden in the Sky” from May 25 to 31, 2023.

On its official Twitter page, it said that the attraction will be closed for routine maintenance.

Expo City’s Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above the ground for a beautiful panoramic view.

The Garden in the Sky earns its name with its luscious green, tree-lined upper deck.

Riding this attraction costs AED30, with free entry for children aged under 2 and people of determination.

