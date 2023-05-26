Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of famous attraction

Expo City Dubai has announced the temporary closure of its popular attraction “Garden in the Sky” from May 25 to 31, 2023.

On its official Twitter page, it said that the attraction will be closed for routine maintenance.

ستُغلق حديقة الثّريا من 25 حتّى 31 مايو لأعمال الصيانة الدورية. نتطلّع لاستقبالكم مجدّداً للاستمتاع بالمناظر الخلاّبة لـ #مدينة_إكسبو_دبي.🌟 Garden in the Sky will be closed from 25 May to 31 May for routine maintenance. We look forward to welcoming you again soon for…

Expo City’s Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above the ground for a beautiful panoramic view.

The Garden in the Sky earns its name with its luscious green, tree-lined upper deck.

Riding this attraction costs AED30, with free entry for children aged under 2 and people of determination.