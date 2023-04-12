Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid honors partners and contributors of the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored the partners and stakeholders who had major contributions in the “One Billion Meals Endowment campaign,” which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

In a series of posts by the Dubai Media Office on Instagram, it showed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, in photos with some of the major partners and contributors of the said campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

One photo included Mr. Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, who has pledged AED 10 million over the next five years to participate in the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

In a statement, Mr. Bhawnani said: “We are honoured to support the campaign and to join the list of contributors to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and fight hunger.”

The One Billion Meals Endowment campaign bolsters the UAE’s contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across main channels:

Website: www.1billionmeals.ae

Call center: 800 9999

Bank transfers: Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802)

SMS: sending the word “Meal” to 1020 (du users) or to 1110 (Etisalat by e& users)

DubaiNow app: click on the “Donations” tab