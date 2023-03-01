BI launches TikTok account to combat human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched its own Tiktok account to counter trafficking syndicates recruiting via the social media platform.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the initiative was made after their agency received numerous reports of young professionals being recruited via Tiktok, Facebook, and other messaging and social media applications.

Tansingco said that these professionals are being lured to work abroad and would eventually become cryptocurrency scammers.

The BI said that victims were offered as much as 1000 USD salary per month to work in call centers in various Asian countries, only to be forced to work as online scammers.

“Kailangang nating humabol,” said Tansingco. “These syndicates are using these new platforms in recruiting, hence we believe that we need to use the same channels to reach out to the younger audiences to remind them not to fall victim to these scams,” the BI chief said.

The BI earlier reported that illegal recruiters are now targeting young urban professionals for shady jobs abroad.

Tansingco reminded aspiring OFWs to seek jobs only through legal means, through the assistance of the Department of Migrant Workers.

“Trafficking is a multi-faceted issue and must be addressed from its roots,” said Tansingco. “Government agencies must intensify their campaign against trafficking, starting with a massive information campaign to warn victims,” the BI chief continued.

The BI’s official account on Tiktok is @immigph.