Amaia making waves in the UAE and Middle East market

For many Filipinos, working abroad represents a path to a brighter future. The United Arab Emirates and the Middle East offer exciting opportunities, but buying a home from afar can be challenging. Luckily, Filipinos have a trusted partner in Amaia Land, a leading affordable housing developer in the Philippines and a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Amaia has made significant strides in the UAE and Middle East market, with a 56% growth rate in overseas sales, boasting 1,364 units sold in 2024 compared to 873 in 2023.

Amaia’s success is rooted in understanding the dreams of Filipinos abroad, offering properties that are aligned with their cultural preferences and providing safety, security, and flexible payment options. Their strong sales performance in 2024 underscores their growing dominance in the region. Beyond investment, owning an Amaia property means building a home and being part of a supportive community.

Amaia Skies V.Mapa Perspective 2 3 1

