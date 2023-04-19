RLC’s Mantawi Residences: ‘Cebu’s next frontier of progress’

RLC Residences has unveiled its newest premium development, the Mantawi Residences, which is strategically located along Ouano Avenue where thriving Cebu City and Mandaue meet.

Dubbed as “Cebu’s next frontier of progress,” the Mantawi Residences is situated in an area where it is currently being modernized to become the main gateway of Cebu City. One of the key projects in the area is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ rehabilitation of the Mahiga River.

In addition to its convenient location, the property provides easy access to two thriving cities, Mandaue and Cebu City, and is just 5 kilometers away from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which is regarded as a significant indicator of progress in the region. The Mandaue government is also planning several future developments, including the Metro Cebu Expressway and the Cebu Bus Transit, as well as the transformation of the Cebu International Port into an international cruise docking area. Moreover, the government is committed to developing a high-end waterfront project that will feature a commercial space and a luxury district.

Mantawi Residences boasts not only a strategic location but also ample living areas and integrated smart home technology for its residents. The property takes pride in its lavish penthouse units featuring several loggias, providing residents with a convenient way to admire Cebu’s breathtaking city skyline. Additionally, Mantawi Residences offers one, two, and three-bedroom units with upgraded interiors that are generously sized, allowing homeowners to enjoy a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

The luxurious development takes pride in its expansive 1.3-hectare amenity area that will soon offer hyper-sized and above-standard facilities. The property boasts a wide array of beautifully landscaped spaces, beach-inspired swimming pools, a magnificent cascading water wall, a pet park, an outdoor play area, and much more. In addition, the ground floor will feature a curated retail experience that showcases global brands, making it convenient for residents to access both essential and luxurious items.

The Mantawi Residences signifies the developer’s return to its roots, as it is located where John L. Gokongwei, Jr. grew up with his family.

Gokongwei, the peddler-turned-successful businessman, alludes to Cebu as the place where he learned his values in life and realized the true meaning of progress. His roster of companies include JG Summit Holdings, Inc., which houses the real estate giant Robinsons Land Corporation.

RLC Residences takes pride in following the outlook and fearless approach of its founder, who fearlessly pursued various opportunities. The company develops condominiums in prime locations with the aim of empowering people to live their best lives.

