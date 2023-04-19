PropertyNewsTFT News

RLC’s Mantawi Residences: ‘Cebu’s next frontier of progress’

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

RLC Residences has unveiled its newest premium development, the Mantawi Residences, which is strategically located along Ouano Avenue where thriving Cebu City and Mandaue meet.

Dubbed as “Cebu’s next frontier of progress,” the Mantawi Residences is situated in an area where it is currently being modernized to become the main gateway of Cebu City. One of the key projects in the area is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ rehabilitation of the Mahiga River.

In addition to its convenient location, the property provides easy access to two thriving cities, Mandaue and Cebu City, and is just 5 kilometers away from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which is regarded as a significant indicator of progress in the region. The Mandaue government is also planning several future developments, including the Metro Cebu Expressway and the Cebu Bus Transit, as well as the transformation of the Cebu International Port into an international cruise docking area. Moreover, the government is committed to developing a high-end waterfront project that will feature a commercial space and a luxury district.

643ce87be89bc

Mantawi Residences boasts not only a strategic location but also ample living areas and integrated smart home technology for its residents. The property takes pride in its lavish penthouse units featuring several loggias, providing residents with a convenient way to admire Cebu’s breathtaking city skyline. Additionally, Mantawi Residences offers one, two, and three-bedroom units with upgraded interiors that are generously sized, allowing homeowners to enjoy a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

 

 

The luxurious development takes pride in its expansive 1.3-hectare amenity area that will soon offer hyper-sized and above-standard facilities. The property boasts a wide array of beautifully landscaped spaces, beach-inspired swimming pools, a magnificent cascading water wall, a pet park, an outdoor play area, and much more. In addition, the ground floor will feature a curated retail experience that showcases global brands, making it convenient for residents to access both essential and luxurious items.

643ce875ab4b1

The Mantawi Residences signifies the developer’s return to its roots, as it is located where John L. Gokongwei, Jr. grew up with his family.

Gokongwei, the peddler-turned-successful businessman, alludes to Cebu as the place where he learned his values in life and realized the true meaning of progress. His roster of companies include JG Summit Holdings, Inc., which houses the real estate giant Robinsons Land Corporation.

RLC Residences takes pride in following the outlook and fearless approach of its founder, who fearlessly pursued various opportunities. The company develops condominiums in prime locations with the aim of empowering people to live their best lives.

To discover your best investment options at this prime residential property, visit the RLC Residences website or speak with a Property Specialist today.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 19 at 6.15.16 PM

Nurse Michael Joseph Dino from Philippines selected as finalist for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 at 5.21.36 PM

Get your dream job in Australia with Illimite Migration’s 8-step approach

3 hours ago
Untitled design 12

Lulu stacks up best deals for Eid festive shopping

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 19 at 13.39.29

2-day webinar on property investment all set for OFWs

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button