3 teens arrested in New York after killing, eating a swan

Stock image of swans in Manlius, New York (Courtesy: CBS News)

Three teenagers have been arrested in the northern United States after allegedly killing and eating a swan that they thought was a duck, New York police reported.

According to local police, the pen (female swan) named “Faye” was killed over the weekend at a pond in Manlius, a suburb of Syracuse in upstate New York.

Sergeant Kenneth Hatter of Manlius police said that the suspects stole Faye’s four cygnets and intended to keep them as pets.

The baby swans were later recovered alive from a nearby shop, where one of the suspects worked, and a private residence.

However, Faye was nowhere to be found.

“The family and friends did consume the adult swan. They believed it was just a very large duck,” Hatter told a press conference Tuesday.

“They did not know it was not a wild animal, that it was actually property of the village of Manlius,” he added.

According to officials, swans have been a symbol of Manlius, a small town of about 4,600 people since they were first introduced to its pond in the early 20th century.

“It’s sad. It’s like losing a family member,” Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall told local media.

The suspects, aged 18, 17, and 16, were arrested on charges including criminal mischief, theft and trespassing, Hatter said.

