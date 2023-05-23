Experts from PH’s real estate giants tackle the advantages of investing in a township at PPIE 2023

Property experts from Rockwell Land, Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., and RLC Residences has come together in an insightful panel discussion on the topic “Township and development: How these are important in choosing a property” during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

The discussion was led by Maria Luisa “Mika” Bautista Naguiat, Head of International Sales at Rockwell Land, Manny Arbues, Regional Head at Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., Kristynne B. Tan, Marketing Director & Brand Operations Head at RLC Residences, and Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group.

Naguiat kicked off the session by defining what township really is. According to her, a township is a mixed-use development that blends residential, retail, office, hotel, schools, and many more, in one area.

“Basically, in township, everything is within your reach. It’s like a city within a city,” Naguiat explained.

Moreover, she highlighted that one of the major advantages of buying a property in a township is that everything you need is just a few steps away outside your doorstep.

“Let’s say you have a kid, and then the kid would go to school right there, you just walk your kid to school. Everything is just a stone’s throw away. That’s what makes a township exciting for investors, because it’s not just a standalone, with a township you don’t need to go anywhere, because everything is already there,” she added.

When asked on the effect of property value when investing in a township, Arbues assured the investors that the value of the property will continue to appreciate.

“’Pag township yung project mo, ‘yung pinag-iinvestan mo, you are assured that there is constant demand. Beyond convenience, looking at it from an investor’s point of view, you would want to be investing in a project na nandoon sa township,” Arbues said.

For her part, Tan bared the top amenities that customers look for in a township. Their customers at RLC Residences are keen in investing in places with open spaces which gives them easy access to hyper-sized and above-standard facilities, as well as upscale retail spaces, keeping both everyday needs and luxuries within reach.

“For RLC, the last time we touched base with our customers, they are looking for what we call ‘hyper-sized amenities’ in a township or what we call in RLC ‘destination estates.’ At the end of the day, we all know that condo living is actually a game, but it’s all about space. But when you live in a township, the ultimate benefit is everything is hyper-sized in that way,” Tan stated.

The real estate experts further tackled the trends they see in the booming industry of township. One significant trend is that people nowadays look for a “sustainable lifestyle” and they consider investing in brands that are actually environmentally conscious. Moreover, another important factor that customers consider when buying a property is the lifestyle or wellness amenities it offers.

The three panellists, though representing different brands, agreed on one crucial thing — that it is important for a property to have amenities that would enhance their customer’s mental state. These include having parks, retail stores, gyms, pools, running and biking lanes, and wellness centers, among others.

“These are things that are beyond the infrastructure, but they are initiatives of a developer that are even more important,” Arbues said.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.