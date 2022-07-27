Heavy rain experienced in parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released an advisory on Wednesday afternoon, July 27 that rain will be experienced today over Dafta in Ras Al Khaimah.

Other parts of RAK and Fujairah have experienced heavy rain earlier today as a result of cloud seeding.

Videos posted by NCM shows flooded roads in Fujairah and heavy water flow along Rafisah dam between Khor Fakkan and Sharjah.

Cloud seeding has been integral to the UAE’s drive to boost rainfall in arid desert climates since 1990s.

The cloud seeding process is done with the “use of a private airplane supplied by special salt flares, has been manufactured to fit with the nature of the physical and chemical properties of the clouds that form in the UAE, these clouds have been studied previously in the past years before starting to carry out cloud seeding in the country and have classified these clouds and identify the appropriate, this study found that the best seeding for clouds form in the summer over the eastern and southwestern regions,” said NCM.

Basically it helps improve a cloud’s ability to produce rain by shooting crystals, such as salt, into the cloud.

Salt naturally attracts water, causing the water particles to collide with others, get bigger and hopefully fall as rain.

The highest temperature recorded today in UAE is at 45°C in Jabal Al Dhanna (Al Dhafra Region) as of 14:00 UAE Local time.

