(WAM) — The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the paid holiday of Eid Al Adha for the private sector will start on 9th Dhu al-Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Friday, 8th July, and will end on Monday, 11th July.

This comes in implementation of the Cabinet decision regarding official holidays approved for the government and private sectors for the years 2021 and 2022.