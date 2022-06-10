UAE schools urge precautionary measures after rise in COVID-19 cases

School authorities in the UAE have urged precautionary measures after a rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 cases detected in the country on Thursday.

Schools issued renewed advisories asking parents and their wards to take COVID-19 all precautionary measures after the country’s coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000 mark, which is a four-month high.

Earlier in April school trips in the UAE were fully restored, but now school heads said they are maintaining a 10-day quarantine period for COVID positive cases as mandated by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and as directed by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

Close contacts have to undergo quarantine for five days and can return to school after furnishing a negative PCR test. For students of lower classes the entire class has to be quarantined as their activity levels are much more as compared to older kids making it difficult to maintain social distancing norms. In the case of older children distance learning during the isolation period will be offered.

There is a general rule of maintaining a 10-day quarantine period.