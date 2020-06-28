Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st. It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and...
Over 800 staff lay offs expected at this financial institution
A bank based in Dubai will soon cut up to 800 more jobs among its workforce to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates NBD, known as Dubai's largest bank, stated that the spread of COVID-19 accelerated their plans to lay-off nearly 10% of...
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93.
His son, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father’s passing in a Facebook video.
“After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon Revilla, Sr. succumbed to heart failure at 5:20 this afternoon. He is now free from physical pain and is in the loving arms of our Creator,” said Senator Revilla Jr.
Revilla Sr. was a senior intelligence officer at the Customs Bureau from 1965 to 1972 before he became an award-winning actor. He entered politics in 1992 after securing a seat at the Senate. His two terms ended in 2004.
“The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the Revilla family for the loss of its patriarch, former senator Ramon Revilla, at age 93,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press statement.
Roque recognized Revilla Sr., popularly known as “Hari ng Agimat”, as a “pillar of the movie industry” before the latter entered politics.
As an elected senator, Revilla Sr. was recognized as the “Father of the Public Works Act for his authorship of Republic Act 8150 or the Public Works and Highways Infrastructure Program Act of 1995,” he said.
“We share the grief of the Revilla clan and as tributes pour to honour the life and legacy of this respected movie icon and public servant, we pray that the Almighty grant Mr. Revilla eternal repose,” Roque said.
