Police: Couple killed in their Dubai villa by thief who used to work for them

MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi...
4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1
The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...
Weddings, event halls to reopen soon in RAK
The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening wedding and events halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19. The new procedures...
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms UAE's progressive steps to expand domestic food production towards self-sufficiency
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that expanding domestic food production to achieve self-sufficiency is a strategic objective and one of the main pillars of the National Food...
An Indian couple was found dead inside their villa in Arabian Ranches on June 18 after being killed by an intruder who used to work for them, Dubai police confirmed.
In a report by The National, the couple—identified by Indian Consul General in Dubai as Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya—was killed by a Pakistani maintenance laborer who worked for them a couple of years ago. Police said he saw large quantities of money and jewelry, so he returned to them.
Dubai Police CID chief Brigadier Jamal Al Jalaf said that the attacker entered their home through climbing over an external wall. The suspect then went upstairs in search of jewelry, and when the husband woke up, he stabbed him and his wife to death.
The chief also noted that when the 18-year-old daughter woke up and saw her dead parents, the suspect then stabbed her in the neck and ran off. The daughter, who is now being treated in a hospital, survived with minor injuries.
The knife used in the crime was found a kilometer away, helping the authorities track him down through his DNA and fingerprints.
As of this writing, the daughter and her 13-year-old sister are being looked after by their friends and officials at the Indian Embassy in the UAE, as per The National report.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
