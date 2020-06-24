Police: Couple killed in their Dubai villa by thief who used to work for them

An Indian couple was found dead inside their villa in Arabian Ranches on June 18 after being killed by an intruder who used to work for them, Dubai police confirmed.

In a report by The National, the couple—identified by Indian Consul General in Dubai as Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya—was killed by a Pakistani maintenance laborer who worked for them a couple of years ago. Police said he saw large quantities of money and jewelry, so he returned to them.

Dubai Police CID chief Brigadier Jamal Al Jalaf said that the attacker entered their home through climbing over an external wall. The suspect then went upstairs in search of jewelry, and when the husband woke up, he stabbed him and his wife to death.

The chief also noted that when the 18-year-old daughter woke up and saw her dead parents, the suspect then stabbed her in the neck and ran off. The daughter, who is now being treated in a hospital, survived with minor injuries.

The knife used in the crime was found a kilometer away, helping the authorities track him down through his DNA and fingerprints.

As of this writing, the daughter and her 13-year-old sister are being looked after by their friends and officials at the Indian Embassy in the UAE, as per The National report.

