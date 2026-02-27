Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Ajman Police AI platform handles over 34,000 inquiries, boosts response speed

The smart AJP AI platform launched by Ajman Police to manage non-emergency public inquiries has delivered strong results in improving response time and service efficiency, officials said.

Accessible via WhatsApp at 800901, the platform provides instant replies to customer inquiries, helping speed up service delivery and enhance user satisfaction.

Colonel Hesham Abdullah Bushahab, Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, said the system was developed using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to deliver fast and accurate responses.

He noted that both written and voice inquiries are answered within seconds, highlighting the platform’s capability to operate around the clock without human intervention.

Since its launch, the system has handled 34,616 messages and inquiries, successfully serving 4,626 customers. Officials said the figures reflect growing public trust and increasing reliance on smart digital communication channels.

Authorities added that development efforts focused not only on speed but also on service integration. The platform directs users to relevant electronic service links, including those provided by external entities, enabling customers to complete transactions without navigating multiple platforms.

The system is also integrated with approved insurance companies to provide vehicle licensing and insurance-related services, offering a more seamless and time-efficient experience.

Officials said the initiative marks continued progress in digital transformation and efforts to streamline procedures. The AJP AI platform represents the first phase of a broader plan to expand artificial intelligence applications in policing services, with additional features expected in the future.

Ajman Police encouraged the public to access the platform via WhatsApp to benefit from faster and more efficient smart services.

