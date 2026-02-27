Dubai Police launches specialized career tracks to boost anti-money laundering efforts

Dubai Police has introduced advanced specialized career tracks in anti-money laundering (AML) as part of efforts to strengthen its law enforcement framework and align with international compliance standards.

The new tracks operate under the Anti-Money Laundering Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, overseeing specialized units that tackle financial crimes at both local and international levels.

The initiative aims to enhance national coordination and reinforce the UAE’s readiness to address cross-border financial crimes in line with standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Brig. Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the move reflects a long-term strategic vision focused on building a sustainable and professional system supported by academically and operationally qualified national talent.

He noted that the initiative responds to the rapid evolution of financial crime methods, particularly amid accelerating digital transformation and increasing volumes of international financial transactions.

According to Dubai Police, the specialized tracks, the first of their kind among police entities in the UAE, represent a significant development in institutional mechanisms to combat money laundering. The framework defines clear roles and responsibilities while integrating investigative, analytical, technical and legal functions to improve detection efficiency, speed up investigations and enhance security outcomes.

Lt. Col. Dr. Rashid Salem Al Marri, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Department, said the development process included crafting detailed job descriptions for each track, outlining technical and knowledge requirements, structured career progression pathways and continuous professional development programs to ensure sustained expertise.

He added that the initiative supports national efforts to establish an integrated system against financial crimes, strengthen institutional partnerships and unify risk mitigation strategies related to money laundering and illicit financing.

“These efforts support the protection of the national economy and help preserve the country’s reputation regionally and internationally,” he said.

Fatima Al Mazmi, a money laundering crime analysis specialist, described the initiative as a strategic investment in human capital rather than merely an administrative restructuring.

She said the tracks are linked to specialized training covering legal frameworks, financial analysis, fund-tracing techniques and the use of smart systems to detect suspicious financial patterns.

Al Mazmi added that the framework is expected to deliver measurable operational improvements, including faster case resolution, higher early detection rates and stronger coordination with local and international partners — further enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of the UAE’s anti-money laundering system.