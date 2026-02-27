UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates for iftar

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Rulers of the Emirates for a Ramadan gathering in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The leaders, including the Supreme Council Members, Crown Princes and senior officials, exchanged greetings for the holy month and expressed hopes that Ramadan would bring blessings, stability, and continued prosperity across the UAE and the wider Islamic world.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr, where HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Discussions highlighted the UAE’s ongoing development and the leadership’s efforts to strengthen national achievements and support the aspirations of its people.

Attendees also watched a documentary showcasing testimonies from individuals who witnessed the historic raising of the UAE flag by the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during the founding of the Union.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is visiting the UAE, also joined the gathering.

The event concluded with Maghrib prayer and an iftar banquet hosted by HH Sheikh Mohamed.