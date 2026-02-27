Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates for iftar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin34 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Rulers of the Emirates for a Ramadan gathering in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The leaders, including the Supreme Council Members, Crown Princes and senior officials, exchanged greetings for the holy month and expressed hopes that Ramadan would bring blessings, stability, and continued prosperity across the UAE and the wider Islamic world.

fgd01leb1ka1sq8pn

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr, where HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Discussions highlighted the UAE’s ongoing development and the leadership’s efforts to strengthen national achievements and support the aspirations of its people.

Attendees also watched a documentary showcasing testimonies from individuals who witnessed the historic raising of the UAE flag by the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during the founding of the Union.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is visiting the UAE, also joined the gathering.

The event concluded with Maghrib prayer and an iftar banquet hosted by HH Sheikh Mohamed.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin34 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Dubai Civil Court orders medical center to refund Dh159,000 over cancelled surgery

18 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 27T154603.337

Dubai Police launches specialized career tracks to boost anti-money laundering efforts

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 36 1 1

DOH: No penalty for parents who refuse to vaccinate children

59 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 27T151239.082

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to visit Philippines March 3–4

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button