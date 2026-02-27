South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to visit Philippines March 3–4

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines on March 3–4, 2026, following an invitation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malacañang announced.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said this will be Lee’s first-ever visit to the country and the first state visit since the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and South Korea took effect on December 31, 2024.

President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will welcome Lee and his wife, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, at Malacañang Palace on March 3.

The visit will also coincide with the 44th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea, established in March 1949.

According to Castro, the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks covering cooperation in defense, maritime, economic, and development sectors, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties.

“Inaasahan ding magkakaroon ng palitan ng pananaw ang dalawang lider hinggil sa usapin sa rehiyon at iba’t ibang international issues bilang tugon sa masiglang ugnayan ng dalawang bansa,” she added.

Marcos had first extended an invitation to Lee in 2025, highlighting that the visit would be a key opportunity to “promote a rules-based order, and a more secure and prosperous region.”