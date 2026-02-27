MoHRE: 90% of target workforce enrolled in unemployment insurance scheme

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 90 percent of the targeted workforce has enrolled in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme as of the end of 2025.

The Ministry said more than Dh350 million in compensation has been disbursed to individuals who lost their jobs since the system was implemented in early 2024.

Under the scheme, insured workers who lose their jobs for reasons other than resignation or disciplinary action are entitled to temporary financial support for up to three months. The initiative aims to provide income stability while beneficiaries seek new employment, without imposing additional financial obligations on employers.

Registration can be completed electronically through the official platform, www.iloe.ae. Workers may opt to pay subscriptions on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. The process requires entering Emirates ID details, verifying a mobile number and completing payment online.

Eligible employees may receive up to 60 percent of their average basic salary over the six months preceding unemployment. Compensation is capped at Dh10,000 per month for Category 1 and Dh20,000 per month for Category 2, for a maximum of three months per claim. Total benefits throughout a worker’s career in the UAE must not exceed 12 months.

To qualify, employees must have been subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 consecutive months. Claims must be filed within 30 days of unemployment through the ILOE website, smart application, call center or other approved channels.

MoHRE also reported progress in broader worker protection initiatives. Orientation program were conducted in 17 languages, with full completion among targeted workers. More than three million workers benefited from additional awareness campaigns.

Compliance among private sector firms remains high, with 99 percent adherence to occupational heat stress protection regulations. More than 10,000 rest stations were designated for delivery workers, while over 2,700 companies registered under the labor accommodation system, benefiting nearly 1.9 million workers.

Officials said the outcomes underscore continued efforts to foster a stable and balanced work environment that protects worker rights while supporting employers and national development goals.