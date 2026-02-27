Pag-IBIG Fund declares record P64.34B dividends for 2025; Regular Savings rate rises to 6.62%, MP2 climbs to 7.12%

Pag-IBIG Fund declared the highest dividend payout in its 45-year history, announcing P64.34 billion in dividends for 2025.

The Regular Savings dividend rate rose to 6.62%, up from last year’s 6.60%; while the Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings rate climbed to 7.12%, higher than 7.10% in 2024.

The announcement was made during the Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman’s Report held on Feb. 27 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the record dividend declaration reflects the agency’s sound fiscal management and its commitment to return strong, sustainable earnings to members by growing their savings year after year.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has once again marked 2025 as one of its best-performing years, as we declared the highest amount of dividends in our 45-year history,” Aliling said. “This past year, we reaffirmed Pag-IBIG Fund’s role as the country’s leading institution for housing finance and savings. Our strong performance enabled us to deliver higher earnings on members’ savings while keeping our housing loans affordable under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program. We will keep Pag-IBIG Fund’s growth sustainable, our programs affordable, and above all, ensure that members receive the benefits they have rightfully earned and truly deserve.”

“In doing so, we stand firmly with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to uplift the lives of more Filipinos,” he added. “We will remain steadfast in building a strong, secure, and inclusive Pag-IBIG Fund that helps more hardworking Filipinos move closer to homeownership under a Bagong Pilipinas.”

In 2025, Pag-IBIG Fund posted P65.28 billion in net income, supported by strong housing loan performance, a sustained performing loans ratio, record-high membership savings collections, and higher investment earnings. The agency declared P64.34 billion in dividends for the year, equivalent to a 98.6% payout ratio that exceeded the minimum required under its charter, while maintaining a healthy capital adequacy ratio. By law, Pag-IBIG Fund returns at least 70% of its annual net income to members in the form of dividends. The results reflect the agency’s strong financial position and its continued effort to deliver the highest possible returns for members.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the record dividend declaration was supported by the agency’s sustained growth, allowing it to deliver strong returns for members while keeping home financing affordable. In 2025, she said,

Pag-IBIG Fund released a record P140.54 billion in housing loans, financing 90,727 housing units. Total membership savings collections, meanwhile, reached a record P160.41 billion, driven mainly by members’ voluntary savings.

“When Pag-IBIG performs well, our members benefit the most,” Acosta said. “This year’s dividend rates of 6.62% for Regular Savings and 7.12% for MP2 Savings reflect our continuing commitment to safeguard members’ contributions and ensure they earn strong returns year after year. Our members deserve nothing less than the highest level of public service and the most responsible management of their hard-earned savings.”

“We will begin crediting dividends on the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and returns on MP2 Savings to members’ accounts, and members can expect to see these reflected in the coming days,” Acosta said. “We encourage our members to create their Virtual Pag-IBIG accounts to conveniently view their updated balances.”

The event was also attended by Atty. Robert John S. Cosico, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Support Services Cluster; Mr. Alexander Hilario G. Aquilar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Marketing, Product Development & Sales Cluster; Mr. Benjamin R. Felix, Jr., Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations Cluster; and Atty. Marcial P. Pimentel, Jr., Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Member Services Cluster; and Jack Jacinto, Vice President of Public and Member Relations Group of Pag-BIG Fund.

Also present were Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group.