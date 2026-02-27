Philippine Airlines to launch 85th anniversary seat sale on March 2

Travelers planning their next getaway may soon score lower airfares as Philippine Airlines (PAL) prepares to launch its anniversary seat sale on March 2 in celebration of its 85th anniversary

The upcoming promotion will feature discounted fares across PAL’s domestic and international network, covering key destinations in Asia, North America, Australia and other global routes. The annual sale gives passengers an opportunity to plan holidays, family visits and long-awaited trips months ahead.

PAL’s anniversary seat sale has become a much-awaited travel event each year, especially for overseas Filipinos and frequent travelers hoping to secure lower fares.

Details such as travel dates, fare conditions and blackout periods will be announced starting March 2 through the airline’s official channels.

With limited promotional seats usually selling fast, travelers are encouraged to check early once the sale begins!