KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises

As the UAE continues to reopen in businesses and office buildings, authorities remind employees and employers to adhere to strict preventive measures that the country has set in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

One of the guidelines is the requirement to wear masks within office premises.

Companies who will be caught violating the said measure will be fined Dh 5000 (Php 67949) for the employer, while each employee caught not wearing their mask will be fined Dh 500 (Php 6794).

Officials warn that companies who will be caught violating this measure multiple times will have their fines doubled each time.

Earlier, Acting Chief of Prosecution of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, at the General Prosecution Advisor Salem Al Zaabi issued an update to the fines for noncompliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.