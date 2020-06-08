Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 7:09 pm

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

Jun 08 2020

(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...

Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators

Jun 08 2020

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has partnered with Derq, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, to deploy an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution to support cities in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 response measures. Utilising advanced...

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights

Jun 08 2020

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, plans to mount flights to additional domestic destinations from June 8 to 30, 2020 as part of the gradual restart of operations. All international flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises

by | News

Jun. 08, 20 | 7:09 pm

As the UAE continues to reopen in businesses and office buildings, authorities remind employees and employers to adhere to strict preventive measures that the country has set in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

One of the guidelines is the requirement to wear masks within office premises.

Companies who will be caught violating the said measure will be fined Dh 5000 (Php 67949) for the employer, while each employee caught not wearing their mask will be fined Dh 500 (Php 6794).

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE

Officials warn that companies who will be caught violating this measure multiple times will have their fines doubled each time.

Earlier, Acting Chief of Prosecution of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, at the General Prosecution Advisor Salem Al Zaabi issued an update to the fines for noncompliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

Jun 8, 2020

(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...

Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators

Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators

Jun 8, 2020

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has partnered with Derq, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, to deploy an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution to support cities in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 response measures. Utilising advanced...

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights

Jun 8, 2020

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, plans to mount flights to additional domestic destinations from June 8 to 30, 2020 as part of the gradual restart of operations. All international flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain...

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Jun 8, 2020

Popular noon time show ‘Eat Bulaga’ has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments
Published On  June 8, 2020
Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators
Published On  June 8, 2020
Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close