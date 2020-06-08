KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises

(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...
Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators
Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has partnered with Derq, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, to deploy an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution to support cities in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 response measures. Utilising advanced...
Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, plans to mount flights to additional domestic destinations from June 8 to 30, 2020 as part of the gradual restart of operations. All international flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain...
After viral video of her cursing at hotel staff, Pinky Amador explains her side; says building was irresponsible, not transparent
After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants. In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria,...
As the UAE continues to reopen in businesses and office buildings, authorities remind employees and employers to adhere to strict preventive measures that the country has set in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.
One of the guidelines is the requirement to wear masks within office premises.
Companies who will be caught violating the said measure will be fined Dh 5000 (Php 67949) for the employer, while each employee caught not wearing their mask will be fined Dh 500 (Php 6794).
RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE
Officials warn that companies who will be caught violating this measure multiple times will have their fines doubled each time.
Earlier, Acting Chief of Prosecution of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, at the General Prosecution Advisor Salem Al Zaabi issued an update to the fines for noncompliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.
Advisor Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Chief of Prosecution of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, at the General Prosecution, has announced an update to the list of violations and fines, based on Decision No (38) of 2020, and its amendments, to curb the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/ypovHEEHqZ
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 18, 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved