PAL repatriation flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok

A Philippine Airlines (PAL) repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila made an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand after alleged reports that a Filipina on board delivered a baby mid-air.

It was stated that the woman was already 34 weeks pregnant—the maximum number of weeks allowed by the airline to fly—when she boarded the plane.

Officials from PAL are still awaiting confirmation about the report.

The plane then landed in Bangkok, wherein the woman was reportedly brought to the nearest hospital.

PAL earlier resumed both domestic and international flights starting June 1 to cater to expats going back to their host countries, as well as Filipinos going home to the Philippines.

This is a developing story.

READ ALSO: PAL flight from Manila to Dubai costs Dh1731