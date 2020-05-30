PAL flight from Manila to Dubai costs Dh1731

Filipinos holding valid UAE resident visas can now book their tickets from Manila to Dubai through Philippine Airlines (PAL) at a $471.30 (Dhs1731.06*) price point for a one-way ticket this coming June 16.

Business class seats will cost $581.30 (Dhs2135.09*).

Authorities in the UAE remind UAE resident visa holders that they need to secure a permit titled ‘Residents Entry Permit’ before the resident will be allowed entry to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has officially announced that it will soon allow individuals with valid UAE residence visas to come back to the country starting June 1.

RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services

As of posting time, all Dubai-Manila flights of the said airline are currently sold out as residents continue to wait for further announcements from Philippine Airlines to check for limited availability of flights to head home.

PAL earlier announced that it will be resuming both domestic and international flights starting June 1.

READ ON: PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16

*USD to AED exchange rate: $1 = Dh3.67