Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Manila costs Dh 4,259

May 30 2020

Etihad Airways, the UAE's flag carrier, has scheduled a flight for Filipinos who wish to head back home from the country's capital - Abu Dhabi. The official ticket booking platform of the said airline shows that tickets for its one-way flight scheduled on Friday, June...

Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out

May 30 2020

Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights for Dubai to Manila are currently sold out, according to its official ticketing website platform. The Filipino Times checked schedules for its Dubai-Manila flights following the airlines' announcement that it has resumed flights to...

PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16

May 30 2020

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country's flag carrier, has announced that it will be resuming both international and domestic flights starting June 1, 2020. According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai every Tuesday...

PAL flight from Manila to Dubai costs Dh1731

Filipinos holding valid UAE resident visas can now book their tickets from Manila to Dubai through Philippine Airlines (PAL) at a $471.30 (Dhs1731.06*) price point for a one-way ticket this coming June 16.

Business class seats will cost $581.30 (Dhs2135.09*).

Authorities in the UAE remind UAE resident visa holders that they need to secure a permit titled ‘Residents Entry Permit’ before the resident will be allowed entry to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has officially announced that it will soon allow individuals with valid UAE residence visas to come back to the country starting June 1.

RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services

As of posting time, all Dubai-Manila flights of the said airline are currently sold out as residents continue to wait for further announcements from Philippine Airlines to check for limited availability of flights to head home.

PAL earlier announced that it will be resuming both domestic and international flights starting June 1.

READ ON: PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16

*USD to AED exchange rate: $1 = Dh3.67

June 2020 flight Manila to Dubai PALManila to Dubai June 2020PAL Manila to Dubai June 2020

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

