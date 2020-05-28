Sharjah extends suspension of all social gatherings

Now with the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world, Brazil is feared to surpass 125,000 deaths by August 4, according estimates of the University of Washington. This forecast comes as the country’s daily death toll exceeded that of the US, according to Reuters....
Sharjah traffic fine discounts to end this June 30
Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that the 50% discount for traffic fines in the emirate will end this coming June 30. SRTA Director Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan stated that the deadline follows the schedule as directed by the Sharjah Executive Council...
Up to 30 percent of UAE government employees to return to office work on May 31
(WAM) - The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, FAHR, has announced return to work in all federal ministries, authorities and institutions as of Sunday 31st May 2020 and at a maximum 30 percent capacity of the total employees. The percentage will...
389 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 16,371
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 389 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,371. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of...
Sharjah has extended the suspension of all social gatherings and celebrations in the emirate, in line with the efforts to ensure public health safety, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM.
Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Executive Council has issued a decision to continue to restrain all social and sporting events, as well as celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and public facilities until the end of next month.
As of Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 31,969. The country logged 389 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,371.
MoHAP advised the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It also reminded individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places.
Latest News
