Sharjah extends suspension of all social gatherings

by | News

May. 28, 20 | 10:11 am

Sharjah has extended the suspension of all social gatherings and celebrations in the emirate, in line with the efforts to ensure public health safety, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Executive Council has issued a decision to continue to restrain all social and sporting events, as well as celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and public facilities until the end of next month.

As of Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 31,969. The country logged 389 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,371.

MoHAP advised the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It also reminded individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places.

