‘My mother asked God kung pinabayaan Niya ba kami’: UAE-based Filipino, entire family share their battle against COVID-19 together

A UAE-based Filipino nurse and her entire family had recently survived their battle together against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Juvy Dimapilis discussed the struggle she faced as a victim of the pandemic—particularly the stress about the safety of her son, husband, father, and her mother who all got infected as well.

Dimapilis said they were all diagnosed with the disease on March 27. Prior to that, she said she was already experiencing sore throat and dry cough, while her son had fever several days prior to the arrival of her parents from the Philippines for a vacation.

She immediately dismissed the symptoms, however, as the effects of the changing of the weather.

Six days after the arrival of her parents, Dimapilis said her father started having fever—which led to his diagnosis of COVID-19 two days later.

“Nakita ko kung gaano kalungkot ang nanay ko sa sobrang pagiisip at pag–aalala sa tatay ko,” she told The Filipino Times. “Noong sinabi ko sa mother ko ang result ng swab test ng father ko, she cried and asked God kung pinabayaan Niya na ba kami. Gusto ko na umiyak pero hindi ko gustong makita niya ‘yon since alam ko wala na siyang ibang mapagkuhanan ng lakas ng loob.”

She said that they all decided to get themselves tested after her father’s diagnosis, where the staff conducted swab tests and chest CT scans.

Dimapilis said that while waiting for the result, she could not help but feel sad and guilty while looking at her mother—who was teary-eyed, sad, and extremely afraid for their safety.

“I felt guilty dahil pakiramdam ko I exposed them sa infection since ako nga ‘yong may symptoms. Dasal siya ng dasal that time na sana siya na lang ang may sakit at ‘wag na daw madamay kaming mag asawa at ang baby namin,” she said.

However, when the doctor saw their CT scan results, he advised them to get admitted immediately since she was positive for influenza B+. She said they were kept in separate rooms in the ICU, and that she did not get the chance to talk to her mother one last time before isolation.

The OFW said that after they were all confirmed positive for the disease, she immediately penned a letter to her mother to explain the result and positive treatment. This was because Dimapilis said her mother did not know how to use any Android phone and there was no way of communication between the two of them.

“My mother don’t know how to use any android phone, wala siya cellphone that time kaya hindi ko na din alam kung ano ang nangyayari sa kanya sa other room. Sinabi ko din sa sulat na kung may gusto siyang sabihin, malaman, or kung may kailangan siya, just write it down and tell the nurse na i–abot sa akin,” she said.

Mother’s unconditional love

Dimapilis said that she downloaded a video call app upon the suggestion of her friend to be able to communicate with her family during the entire duration of the isolation. She gave her mother a phone and had her taught on how to use it so they can constantly talk amid the ordeal.

“Nakita ko kung gaano ka-positive ang mother ko that time. She kept on reminding us na magdasal at mag ingat. Lahat ng pagpapaalala ng nanay ko ginawa niya, na akala mo wala siyang dinaramdam,” she told The Filipino Times.

She was completely heartbroken, however, when she saw that the second swab test of her son remained positive. Dimapilis hid the result from her mother because she did not want her to worry even further.

The OFW said her son was transferred to a bigger room, while she and her mother were moved to a new one together.

“Akala ko kaya ko na kasi nakikita ko naman na okay si nanay but I do have moments of weakness, nag-break down ako, iyak ako ng iyak sa room dahil sa lungkot na hindi ko kasama ang baby at asawa ko,” Dimapilis said.

She added that it was her mother who constantly calmed her down and reminded her that everything is going to be okay, that they should trust and continue praying, and that she is not alone in this battle.

Healing stage

Dimapilis said that after days of constant anxiety and stress, their second and third swab tests came back negative on April 6.

“Praise God for His unfailing love. God granted us healing. COVID-19 brought us closer to God and that doon mo talaga mararamdaman na nothing is possible with Him,” she said.

The OFW also expressed her gratitude to the UAE government for taking care of them and providing free treatment for her family, as well as her parents, even if the two were on visit visa.