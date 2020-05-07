Saturday, May 9, 2020

May 07 20, 6:05 pm

PH Consulate in Dubai ready to repatriate over 1,500 Filipinos

May 09 2020

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has expressed its readiness to fly home over 1,500 Filipinos who have signed up for free repatriation to the Philippines. Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes stated that they will be...

Pope Francis appoints new UST rector

News

May. 07, 20 | 6:05 pm

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Richard Ang, O.P. as the new Rector Magnificus of the University of Santo Tomas, the Catholic University of the Philippines.

As the new rector of the Pontifical and Royal University, Rev. Fr. Ang will be responsible for executing laws, resolutions, ordinances, and statues concerning the university. He is also tasked to nominate the vice rector that would substitute for him in case of his absence.

In addition, as a member of the UST Economic Council, he will be responsible over the university’s economic matters.

Prior to his appointment, Rev. Fr. Ang served as the university’s vice rector for eight years. He was also the dean of the UST Faculty of Philosophy, as well as served as the Chairman for UST Manpower Committee, UST Scholarship Committee, and UST Retirement Board.

