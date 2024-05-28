vivo launches ultra-slim smartphone boasting 4K video recording on front and rear cameras

The innovative global smartphone brand vivo launches the slimmest phone with a 5500mAh battery: the vivo V30e!

But its luxurious feel is not for show. This device boasts 4K video recording capabilities and segment-leading 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and 32MP EYE AF Front Camera, so you can make sure that your photos and videos are clear and appealing to the eye, whichever camera you use.

It features Studio Quality Aura Light, which provides a light output area nine times larger than your regular smartphone flash. The phone also adjusts its brightness and color temperature depending on the ambient light, varying from 1000 Kelvin to 9000+ Kelvin.

Moreover, its camera has improved light sensitivity by 30% better than its predecessor. Add it up with a 32MP Eye Autofocus Selfie feature, you can ensure detailed and sharp photos, even when you zoom them in. With these features, you can make your captured moments appear well-lit in photos and videos, even if you take a picture in a dim room.

And because it has an ultra-slim 3D curved display, it feels light and secure in your hands. It’s also easy to store in your pockets or cute, small bags. You can say goodbye to bulky phones!

The phone’s design includes a 6.78-inch ultra-slim 3D curved display, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%, and a 190-gram weight resulting in a very light, but secure, in-hand feel. At 7.65 mm, it is the slimmest phone to feature a 5500mAh battery.

The phone is available in three colors: Dreamy White, Classy Brown, and the Sunny Green color option, which is available exclusively online.

vivo GCC’s General Manager, Luke Yuan, commented: “The popular vivo V series is known for its stylish look and great cameras. The latest model, the vivo V30e, keeps up this reputation.”

“It has a beautiful design, advanced cameras, and a strong 5500mAh battery in a slim body,” he added. “The vivo V30e is like a fashion statement, offering both style and substance that we believe will appeal to our target customers.”

Of course, this phone does not only boast its camera features; it also surprises people with its 5500mAh battery and 44W Flash Charge, equating to a larger battery life and a dependable battery backup. Those who are looking for a long-term phone will love it as it doubles the standard battery lifespan up to four long years!

Furthermore, fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 (4 nm) Processor, it enables swifter multitasking compared to its predecessors. With its 5G chipset, expect an accelerated network experience, ensuring you stay ahead in your tasks without any lag.

You can also enjoy up to 12GB extended RAM as well as Fun Touch OS 14, which combines vivo’s design-driven values with exciting personalization options, advanced privacy features, and enhanced security protection. The V30e comes with a software promise of 3 generations of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

If you’re interested in vivo’s V30e, you’re in luck. This device is only priced at AED 1399 for the 12GB+256GB variant. You can buy this device anywhere on e-stores and all partner retail stores.