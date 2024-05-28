Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos in Brunei for a state visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei (left) and Bongbong Marcos, President of the Philippines (right)

President Bongbong Marcos arrived in Brunei for a two-day visit this month.

The plane carrying Marcos and his delegation landed at Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport.

Marcos’ visit to Brunei was his 27th foreign trip since he won the presidency in 2022.

“We expect to conclude several agreements ranging from security to tourism and agriculture,” said Marcos in his pre-departure speech.

The chief executive will hold a bilateral meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in his two-day state visit to Brunei.

The Philippines and Brunei are marking 40 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The two countries will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tourism cooperation

“It is the quality of tourists, not the quantity of tourists that counts,” said Marcos.

This is the second time that Marcos visited Brunei during his presidency.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tiktok

DICT thumbs down TikTok ban

2 hours ago
mutya ng kasarinlan sashing

Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2024 hosts sashing ceremony

20 hours ago
chiz Senate of the Philippines

Chiz Escudero wants cheaper annulment than ‘costly divorce’

20 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 41

Hontiveros says probe on Guo ‘not an attack’ on Filipino-Chinese

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button