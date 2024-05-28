Marcos in Brunei for a state visit

President Bongbong Marcos arrived in Brunei for a two-day visit this month.

The plane carrying Marcos and his delegation landed at Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport.

Marcos’ visit to Brunei was his 27th foreign trip since he won the presidency in 2022.

“We expect to conclude several agreements ranging from security to tourism and agriculture,” said Marcos in his pre-departure speech.

The chief executive will hold a bilateral meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in his two-day state visit to Brunei.

The Philippines and Brunei are marking 40 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The two countries will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tourism cooperation

“It is the quality of tourists, not the quantity of tourists that counts,” said Marcos.

This is the second time that Marcos visited Brunei during his presidency.