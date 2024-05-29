PH lauds inclusion in IMO Whitelist for seafarers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomes the inclusion of the Philippines in the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) “Whitelist.”

The inclusion means the Philippines is committed to upholding the highest seafarer qualifications, competencies, and skills standards.

“Inclusion on the IMO Whitelist is a testament to our ongoing efforts in refining and elevating the skills of our maritime workforce,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac in a statement.

“It is a global validation of our Filipino seafarers’ exceptional abilities,” he added.

The DMW added that the IMO Whitelist signifies Filipino seafarers’ adherence to the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) convention.

This agreement aims to promote safety at sea and environmental protection through standardized training for merchant marines worldwide.

“This milestone paves the way for secure employment and continued employability for Filipino seafarers,” the DMW added.

Cacdac said the Philippine government deeply admires the dedication and expertise of Filipino seafarers.

“The DMW is firmly committed to supporting the welfare and well-being of our brave Filipino seafarers. We will work with all partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure their competence, safety, and protection,” said Cacdac.

Filipino seafarers comprise estimated 30% of the global maritime workforce. In 2023, the Philippines deployed 570,959 seafarers, reflecting a 16% increase, particularly in passenger vessels, from the previous year.