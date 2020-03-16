Senator Migz Zubiri tests positive for COVID-19

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri confirms that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.
“It is with sadness that I announce that I am positive for COVID-19. I had a test taken last Friday while on self quarantine and this afternoon I received a call from Sec. Duque on my condition,” he said.
The senator however clarified that he is asymptomatic or no symptoms of COVID-19.
“My heart sank with what he had said but Im uplifted with the fact that I am asymptomatic and have no fever or cough nor am I weak or have any headaches. My decision to self quarantine last Wednesday evening after session was the best decision I made and could have protected my Family from contamination,” he added.
The senator also adds that he is not aware on how he acquired the virus.
“As one of those very early on in the Senate who espoused and advocated for a stronger Government response on controlling COVID-19, i was very careful in my dealings with people at work in the Senate. I practiced social distancing as well as a no handshake policy, but yet I got contaminated. How, I do not know,” he said.
“This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread and therefore it is best for everyone to stay home and stay clean. As for me, I will stay locked in isolation for 10 more days until I get checked once again with hopefully a negative result. I hope my coming out will show how dangerously infectious this virus is,” the senator added.
