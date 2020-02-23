Emirati thanks Dubai Police for assistance during accident

An Emirati motorist thanked the Dubai Police for their kind gesture to allow him to leave for the mosque to pray last Friday after a road incident.

Nasser Al Balooshi was involved in a road accident in Al Khawaneej area.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Dubai Police catch thieves responsible for Dh20 jewellery heist

The police officer who responded to the incident finished the rest of the procedures so he could make it to the Friday prayer.

Jumu’ah is a gathering of Muslims to perform prayer.

Al Balooshi took to Twitter to air his gratitude to the Dubai Police.

READ ON: Dubai Police lauds expat worker for honesty after returning Dh20,000

He added that police officers contacted the transport company to transfer the car.