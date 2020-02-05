Dubai Police lauds expat worker for honesty after returning Dh20,000

A Dubai expat worker’s honesty was hailed by authorities after he returned a cash envelope that had Dh20,000 within it.

The incident took place at The Dubai Mall after a tourist left her envelope when she was paying for the items she bought from the store.

Sudip Rana Magar, a Nepalese working at ECCO store at The Dubai Maill noticed the envelope but the owner had already left the premises. He immediately informed his manager who then told him to bring the cash to the mall’s security deposit area.

“I was about to just pick it up and chuck it in the trash bin as I thought it was empty but then I realised it was loaded with cash. Without even counting the cash, I just stapled it and kept it under the CCTV camera so nothing goes missing from it and I called the store manager informing her of the same. The store manager asked me to at once go and deposit the money in the lost and found section of the mall management, which I did,” said the 25-year-old, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

The Dubai Police lauded the honesty of the worker and has confirmed that Sudip will receive a certificate of honour.

“Honesty is a rare virtue yes, but if you are raised right with good moral values then no treasure in the world can tempt you. From childhood my parents, especially my father, told me that always be very careful in money matters, no one maybe watching you but God is always watching you. Money is a big responsibility so always handle it with care and return it to its rightful owner,” he said.

Arabic media reports that an official from the Bur Dubai police station notes that the Dubai Police aims to highlight the honesty of these individuals by publishing their honourable acts to set an example for their fellow expats.