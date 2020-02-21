Americans, Ukrainians evacuated from China due to virus scare face discrimination

Abu Dhabi Police came to the rescue of an Emirati man who lost his money worth Dh133,000 to a phone scammer. In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, a man narrated his experience with a phone scammer. "The caller posed as a Central Bank employee and requested for my...
Filipinos aboard MV Diamond Princess to return to PH on Feb. 25
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. said that the repatriation of some 500 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been moved to February 25. The initial plan for the repatriation was schedule on Sunday. "It is all happening on 25 Feb. and...
COVID-19 cases in UAE now at 13
Two new additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were announced by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday. In a statement, MoHAP said these two new cases included a 70-year-old Iranian visitor and his 64-year-old wife. This...
Filipino among 2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE, says MoHAP
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced Friday two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Among the new cases is a 34-year-old Filipino, according to a report of the Emirates News Agency WAM. "The two new cases are for a 34-year old...
Over 1,000 Americans were evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The group just finished the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The wish of Esther Tebeka, one of the evacuees, to continue her life had to people refuse to come near her or cover their faces with surgical masks due to unfounded fears.
“How many times can I tell people I’m not sick?” said Tebeka in a Reuters report.
Agence France Presse reported that Ukrainian evacuees have to deal with people gathered outside a hospital protesting government plans to set up a quarantine in the medical facility.
In order to bring Ukrainians evacuated from #Wuhan to quarantine in the medical center in Novy Sanzhary, the authorities have to use the National Guard and armored vehicles. Locals protest, block roads fearing the spread of the #coronavirus” #Ukraine
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) February 20, 2020
The Interior Ministry said all evacuees would be kept for two weeks at the Novi Sanzhary Medical Facility in the Poltava region.
The protesters set up bonfires and broke the windows of some buses. Authorities had to heighten security measures, deploy hundreds of armed police and an armored personnel carrier to keep the peace in the area
Ukraine has no COVID-19 patients, as of posting time.
Other than evacuated passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, there are only 15 U.S. cases of coronavirus. Only two people were infected through person-to-person transmission after return. There are no deaths reported in the US.
Cindy Kam, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University, said the roots of coronavirus discrimination seem to come from people’s instinctual, “visceral disgust” of infectious diseases, rather than scientific fact or racial prejudice.
Kam, who studied Ebola and Zika outbreaks, found that people’s fear of the diseases outweighed concerns over who might carry them.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people and infected over 74,000 in China and hundreds more in over 25 countries.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
