PH Embassy reports 2019-nCoV Filipino patient in ‘stable’ status

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE assured that the Filipino who was confirmed to have contacted the novel coronavirus in the country is in a stable condition.

In a statement released to The Filipino Times, the embassy stated that medical experts confirmed that the Filipino is being provided maximum care and support towards recovery.

“Nakipag-ugnayan po sa Embahada ang UAE authorities and assured us that the Filipino patient is being given maximum care and support. Ayon sa mga tumitingin sa kanya, stable naman po ang kanyang condition sa ngayon,” said the Embassy in their statement.

The embassy furthered that they have also communicated with the UAE authorities its readiness to assist the Filipino patient from their end: “The Embassy has requested authorities to convey to the family of the patient that it is ready to provide whatever assistance the patient might need.”

Filipinos have been urged by the embassy to pray for the full recovery of their fellow Filipino and is optimistic that the Filipino is being provided with the required care and assistance with the UAE’s high standards in the medical field.

“Everyone is encouraged to pray for the quick recovery of our kababayan. Given the high standards of the UAE health care system, we are confident that our kababayan is receiving utmost attention and treatment,” said the Embassy in their statement.