San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients

San Lazaro Hospital has prepared isolation units for confirmed and suspected cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit, Adult Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit and Payward will be used for patients under investigation, according to Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman, spokesperson of the San Lazaro Hospital.

RELATED STORY: First confirmed novel coronavirus patient in PH confined in Manila

“PUI na may complications at pasok sa history of travel, sa negative pressure rooms namin sa PIDCCU. Meron din for adults. Ang dalawang areas ay for those cases. ‘Yung iba naman na walang possible severe complications like pneumonia, niready na po namin ang Payward. ” De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

Currently, there are three Chinese patients under observation isolated at the PIDCCU.

De Guzman added that these units are equipped with negative pressure rooms.

READ ON: PH’s first case of nCoV asymptomatic

The spokesman explained that negative pressure rooms have ventilation systems that allow contaminated air to flow from the room outwards.

“Sa mga sakit na bago like nCoV, di pa sure ang spectrum ng disease, doon ‘yan nilalagay sa negative pressure room. Ito po may negative pressure sa loob. ‘Yung sa labas po ay clean. So palabas po ‘yan, the negative pressure will push the negative or contaminated air palabas ng room. There are vents inside the room. Airflow ang binibilang niyan. Para po ang organisms sa loob mailabas po,” he said.

Each patient will be designated with a hospital staff.

The assigned hospital staff are required to wear disposable protective gear to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, patients under observation are not allowed to have visitors

“Wala pong mga dalaw muna. Nung dinala dito, pag may accompanying, kasama na rin sila sa iimbestigahan kasi na-expose na sila,” De Guzman pointed out.