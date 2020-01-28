Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 5:39 pm

Japanese man contracts Wuhan coronavirus even without visiting China

by | News

Jan. 28, 20 | 5:39 pm

A Japanese national has contracted Wuhan coronavirus even if he never went to Wuhan City, according to Japan’s health ministry.

The infected man, 60-year-old from the city of Nara, is a tour bus driver.

He reportedly acquired the virus after his contact with visitors from Wuhan city last January 8 to 16.

The man exhibited symptoms on January 14 and was hospitalized on January 25.

Japan has recorded six Wuhan coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Sri Lanka confirms first case of novel coronavirus

Data showed that there are about 4,000 infected individuals around the world and more than 100 peole died from the virus.

SEE ALSO: BREAKING: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 106 – Chinese gov’t

