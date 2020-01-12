Smart housewife exposes maid for theft

An Arab housewife in Dubai emerged as smart as Agatha Christie’s “Miss Marple” when she discovered her housemaid was stealing from her.

The unnamed woman suspected that a maid sent to clean her house regularly by a local company is robbing her after she noticed that cash and some items in the house disappeared every time the maid finished her work.

The woman hesitated in informing the police and decided to find the thief herself before reporting the burglary.

“She thought then decided to mark a Dh100 note with the letter X… she left the bank note on the table in her bedroom and went to the living room,” Emarat Al Youm daily said.

“When the cleaner left, the woman noticed that the bank note was gone…so she phoned the maid and asked her to come back for an important matter… when the maid came, the woman opened her bag and found the marked note… she then phoned the police.”