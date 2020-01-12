Monday, January 13, 2020

Jan 12 20, 12:12 pm

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

Smart housewife exposes maid for theft

by | News

Jan. 12, 20 | 12:12 pm

An Arab housewife in Dubai emerged as smart as Agatha Christie’s “Miss Marple” when she discovered her housemaid was stealing from her.

The unnamed woman suspected that a maid sent to clean her house regularly by a local company is robbing her after she noticed that cash and some items in the house disappeared every time the maid finished her work.

The woman hesitated in informing the police and decided to find the thief herself before reporting the burglary.

“She thought then decided to mark a Dh100 note with the letter X… she left the bank note on the table in her bedroom and went to the living room,” Emarat Al Youm daily said.

“When the cleaner left, the woman noticed that the bank note was gone…so she phoned the maid and asked her to come back for an important matter… when the maid came, the woman opened her bag and found the marked note… she then phoned the police.”

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

