Ali Zafar to dazzle at DP World ILT20 Season 4 opening ceremony

The biggest T20 cricket league in the Gulf region is gearing up for a blockbuster start with world renowned singer Ali Zafar set to spearhead the opening-day celebrations. The six-team, 34-match DP World ILT20 Season 4 begins on Tuesday, 2 December, the UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad), at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. The opening ceremony will begin at 6:00pm local time.

The glittering opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season (6:45pm start) – the defending champions Dubai Capitals will take on the Desert Vipers – a rematch of last season’s thrilling finale which the Capitals won in the last over in front of a packed 25,000 stadium crowd.

The stadium gates for the opening ceremony and first match of the season will open at 4:00pm on Tuesday, 2 December.

Limited tickets for the opening ceremony are now available across all categories, with stand tickets starting at AED 20 and hospitality packages from AED 325. Fans can also book the new Sixes Lounge experience for AED 395, which includes unlimited food and beverages. Tickets can be purchased by visiting tickets.ilt20.ae or Virgin Megastores.

DP World ILT20 CEO David White: “We are delighted to announce a glittering opening ceremony to mark the start of the DP World International League T20 Season 4. It is indeed an honour for the league and all our stakeholders to join the UAE in the National Day celebrations on Tuesday, 2 December.

“The opening ceremony will thoroughly entertain the crowd and our viewers around the world with international superstar Ali Zafar’s performance being the headline act. The fans will also enjoy riveting cricket action immediately after the ceremony with the first match of the season between the defending champions Dubai Capitals and last year’s finalists Desert Vipers.”

Singer Ali Zafar: “I’m really excited to return to Dubai for my performance at the DP World International League T20’s opening ceremony at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, 2 December which is also the UAE National Day.

“Dubai has always welcomed me wholeheartedly and I have thoroughly enjoyed playing to the Dubai audience, which is home to millions from around the world. It is a massive honour for me to perform on the UAE National Day and be a part of the festivities in this incredible country.

“I look forward to welcoming my fans and performing their favourite songs while setting the tone for what should be an enthralling cricketing extravaganza for the next one month. I will also be singing some of the songs from my upcoming album Roshni for the first time as a gift to my fans in Dubai.”

The opening ceremony will also include a colourful fireworks show based on the UAE National Day theme.