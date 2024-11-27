Garmin Fitness Festival moves to Dubai Expo City: A day of fitness, fun, and over AED1.4 million in prizes!

Exciting news! The Garmin Fitness Festival has relocated to Dubai Expo City due to overwhelming demand, moving from its original venue at Meydan Dubai.

This one-day fitness celebration will take place on Saturday, November 30, running from 6:30am to 7pm. Powered by Amit Retail and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and DET, this new location meets all the needs of such a dynamic event.

Expect a fun-filled day with races, entertainment, and diverse food and drink options. Participants have the chance to win over AED 1.4 million in prizes, including three brand-new cars!

Podium finishers will also receive the latest Garmin gadgets, such as the fēnix 8, Enduro 3, and Forerunners. Don’t miss out — Male and Female Elite 10km winners will each receive the keys to a new car, along with exciting early-bird prizes!

Join us at Dubai Expo City on November 30 for races ranging from 100m for kids to a 10km course for all skill levels.

The expansive Race Village will feature fitness activations, live music, and a variety of food options for everyone to enjoy.

For more details about the event, visit www.garminfitnessfestival.com.