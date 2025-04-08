Dubai Police goes beyond duty; retrieves tourist’s valuable necklace from Hatta Dam waters

A tourist’s valuable necklace fell into the waters of Hatta Dam, but thanks to the swift action of Dubai Police, it was successfully recovered and returned.

According to Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Acting Director of the Ports Police Station, a report was received by the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations regarding the lost item and immediately sent the marine rescue team to the area.

The Marine Rescue team wasted no time and began their underwater search and were able to recover the necklace shortly after.

While the Marine Rescue Unit is primarily tasked with handling maritime emergencies and accidents, Colonel Al Naqbi explained the team is also committed to helping people in unexpected situations, especially if it brings happiness and peace of mind to the public.

He also reminded residents and tourists to avoid bringing valuables when participating in water-related activities, to prevent similar incidents.

The tourist also thanked Dubai Police for their quick and professional response, saying the situation was handled efficiently.