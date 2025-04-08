Global Village closing soon as summer nears

Global Village, one of Dubai’s most popular seasonal destinations, is set to wrap up its 29th season in the coming weeks.

The multicultural park, which operates during the cooler months, will close on May 11, 2025, following its usual summer break due to the high temperatures in the UAE.

Ticket prices remain unchanged, with weekday entry at AED 25, and tickets priced at AED 30 for those who wish to visit on any day of the week. Entry is free for children aged three and below, seniors aged 65 and above, and People of Determination.

Global Village operates from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Thursday to Saturday. Tuesdays are exclusively reserved for families, couples, and ladies, except on public holidays.

Throughout the season, Global Village has drawn large crowds with its blend of cultural pavilions, live entertainment, international cuisine, and amusement rides. The park features over 90 cultures represented through crafts, products, and performances. Daily shows and family-friendly attractions remain available until the final day of the season.