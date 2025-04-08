MOHRE makes WPS mandatory for 5 domestic worker professions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) continues to strengthen the labor rights of domestic workers in the UAE through the Wages Protection System (WPS).

In its latest update, the ministry announced that starting April 1, 2025, the WPS will become mandatory for five key domestic worker professions.

The WPS is a government initiative that ensures workers are paid their salaries on time and in full. It works by requiring employers to transfer salaries through an electronic system that tracks and protects payments. This system helps prevent issues like delayed or unpaid wages, giving workers the assurance that they will receive their salaries as agreed.

Mandatory professions under WPS

Starting April 1st, employers in the UAE are required to register the following five domestic worker professions in the WPS:

Personal health care provider

Personal trainer

Private agriculture engineer

Personal tutor

Personal public relations officer (PRO)

Optional professions for WPS registration

In addition to the mandatory professions, employers may also choose to register workers in 14 other domestic roles through the WPS. These include: