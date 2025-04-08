UAE intensifies medical aid efforts to Gaza amid ongoing crisis

The UAE has rolled out a series of health initiatives in Gaza, aiming to address both the immediate and long-term medical needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.

One of the most significant efforts is the establishment of the Emirati field hospital, a fully-equipped field hospital offering advanced medical care to those in dire need, with a capacity of 200 beds, WAM reported.

The hospital is outfitted with operating theatres, intensive care units, and emergency departments, all staffed by a diverse team of specialized medical professionals. Since its opening, the facility has treated over 51,000 patients, providing life-saving medical attention for critical injuries and complex surgical procedures and offering prosthetic limbs to individuals who had undergone amputations.

In addition, the UAE has delivered more than 750 tonnes of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to hospitals in the area, including essential medical equipment and power generators to maintain healthcare services.

A large-scale polio vaccination campaign is also part of the UAE’s support efforts, reaching more than 640,000 children to protect them from this preventable disease.

Furthermore, 2,000 patients, including children and cancer patients, have been evacuated to the UAE for specialized treatment, such as surgeries, rehabilitation, and psychological support.

The UAE has also deployed a floating field hospital to Al Arish, Egypt, with a 100-bed capacity that has treated over 10,000 cases from the Rafah crossing.

These humanitarian efforts are part of the “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” an initiative under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.