Dubai World Cup sets new Guinness Record with largest flying LED screen

The Dubai World Cup’s closing ceremony made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest flying LED screen, made up of 5,983 drones.

Over 60,000 spectators at Meydan Racecourse witnessed the incredible display during the 29th edition.

Guinness World Records confirmed that this year’s show broke the previous record set last year, which used 4,000 drones.

“Dubai Racing Club broke their own record attempted previously, with a total of 5,983 they have created the largest screen made of drones, with the ability to present videos and images, similar to a commercially available screen, this showcases the innovation and technology of drones,” the Guinness World Records said.

The 20-minute show featured stunning drones, lasers, lights, and fireworks, offering a visually immersive experience. It included impressive 3D formations, such as the portraits of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with animated horses and the championship trophy.

The ceremony ended with a thank you message to the crowd and an invitation to return for the next edition: “See you next year: 30th anniversary of Dubai World Cup.”