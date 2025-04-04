Filipino runner in UAE becomes first OFW in Middle East to earn Abbott Six Star Medal

Wayne Mark Elep, an Aircraft Maintenance Planning Engineer in Abu Dhabi, has made history as the first Filipino in the Middle East to complete the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Medal series.

This achievement places him among an elite group of runners worldwide, marking a milestone for the Filipino running community.

Elep secured the Six Star Medal after completing the Tokyo Marathon in March 2025, adding to his successful finishes in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. The Abbott World Marathon Majors is considered one of the most challenging running feats, with only a few Filipinos worldwide earning this recognition.

Beyond his personal success, Elep has been instrumental in helping other runners achieve their own milestones. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he trained fellow Filipinos in Abu Dhabi for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, helping them improve their endurance and confidence in long-distance running. His guidance has led many runners to personal bests and newfound motivation.

His running club, PRG Brgy Abu Dhabi, has grown into a close-knit group of athletes, with members completing marathons in Tokyo, Rome, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Paris, and Almaty. The group is built on camaraderie and the shared goal of pushing their limits together.

Aside from marathons, Elep has also completed seven Ironman races, including the 2023 Vinfast Ironman World Championship in Nice, France. His dedication to endurance sports reflects his discipline and passion for inspiring others to break their own barriers.

Elep believes that success is more meaningful when shared. “The joy of crossing the finish line and celebrating with others makes the journey fulfilling,” he shares. His story is proof that with discipline, perseverance, and a strong support system, Filipinos can achieve greatness on the world stage.