NBA legend Fowles joins Emirati Racing Star Al Qubaisi for high-octane adventure during third annual NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ

As part of the peripheral events going on in and around the third annual NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ, two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles experienced the excitement of high-speed motoring at the Yas Marina Circuit. The four-time Olympic gold medallist was taken on a high-speed lap by Amna Al Qubaisi, the first Emirati female racing driver. Fowles, one of the basketball legends attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games weekend, had the unique opportunity to ride alongside the skilled driver and even took the wheel herself.

After the experience, Fowles expressed her excitement at getting to enjoy such a high-octane experience: “I love fast cars, so having this opportunity was amazing, especially being alongside a talented female driver like Amna. She’s really good at what she does.”

Reflecting on the similarities between playing basketball and driving, Fowles highlighted the importance of training and keeping focus: “The biggest similarity is the training – it’s brutal. To be the best, you need to be consistent and great at your job. A fraction of a second can make a huge difference, just like in basketball.”

Fowles also spoke with enthusiasm about the various Abu Dhabi attractions people had advised her to check out: “I’ve heard about the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and definitely want to visit. I’m also a big fan of art, so I’m looking forward to visiting the [Louvre] art museum as well.”

Speaking about her experience at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Fowles praised organisers’ efforts in hosting the event: “My time here has been amazing, really wonderful. They truly aim to please here in Abu Dhabi. It’s always fun when people who love sports come together, and it’s great to see sports bringing people together from around the world.”

When asked about women’s empowerment and the collaboration between basketball and motorsports, Fowles was full of admiration for Al Qubaisi: “Oh my God, she’s amazing. I was telling her she should start teaching young women how to drive. It’s inspiring to see what women are capable of, and now that they have more opportunities to showcase their talent here in the Middle East, it’s only going to make the world a better place.”

Al Qubaisi, reflecting on the experience, was equally impressed by Fowles: “Being her passenger for the first time, I wasn’t scared at all. She definitely has some driving skills, and it was really nice overall.”

Commenting on her own experience at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Al Qubaisi added: “It was my first time attending an NBA game, and I really enjoyed it. It’s full of entertainment, and it’s different from being on the track. Everything is right in front of you, which was great.”

The event showcased a unique blend of sports, culture, and empowerment, highlighting the growing collaboration between motorsports and basketball in the region.