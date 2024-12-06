Garmin Fitness Festival finishes strong; Filipinos show up with unmatched energy

The recently concluded Garmin Fitness Festival 2024 was a resounding success, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, families, and community members—from dawn to dusk—for a full day of races, entertainment, and prizes.

From the moment participants arrived at the venue early in the morning, the energy was already high and contagious. Originally planned for Meydan, the overwhelming interest in the event led to its relocation to the expansive Dubai Expo City on November 30, perfectly providing an ample space and an inviting atmosphere for everyone to get moving and have a great time.

From 6:30 AM to 7:00 PM, the venue was abuzz with participants of all ages, eager to take part in races ranging from 100-meter sprints for children to a challenging 10-kilometer run for elite athletes.

But the festival wasn’t just about running; it was a holistic community experience. Attendees were not only drawn to the physical challenges but also to the festival’s lively atmosphere. With live entertainment energizing the crowd, a diverse selection of food stalls, and activities for all ages, the event transformed into a celebration of fitness and community.

Filipino participants, in particular, stood out for their enthusiasm and pride, showcasing their spirit and skills in each category. The representation was strong, and it was heartwarming to see the community contribute to the festival’s lively atmosphere.

Of course, the prizes were the cherry on top. With over AED 1.4 million at stake, including brand-new cars and the latest Garmin fitness gadgets, there was an extra layer of excitement in the air.

The Garmin Fitness Festival, powered by Amit Retail in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and DET, underscored the importance of staying active while fostering a sense of togetherness. With its seamless organization, thrilling races, and incredible prizes, the festival has set a high bar for future events.