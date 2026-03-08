SexBomb Girls postpone UAE concert amid Middle East tensions

The SexBomb Girls have postponed their upcoming reunion concerts in the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Member Rochelle Pangilinan announced on Instagram that the shows are not cancelled but temporarily delayed, while the group works on securing new dates for the performances.

The reunion concerts were originally scheduled for March 27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and March 28 at 321 Sports.

Pangilinan reassured fans that the postponement is only a pause, adding that updates about the new schedule will be shared soon.

The UAE concerts are part of the group’s “Get, Get, Aw!” reunion tour, which follows a series of successful comeback shows in Manila. Earlier performances were held at the Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The group also plans to bring the reunion tour to other countries, including Australia and the United States.

Known for their energetic dance routines, the SexBomb Girls gained popularity through appearances on television variety shows and their hit songs such as “The Spaghetti Song” and “Halukay Ube.”