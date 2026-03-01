PH missions in UAE provide emergency hotlines; reiterate calls for Filipinos to remain calm and indoors

Philippine diplomatic missions in the UAE renewed their calls for Filipinos to remain calm, stay inside their homes, and avoid unnecessary movement as security tensions continue to escalate in parts of the Middle East.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates also released updated emergency hotlines for Filipinos who may require urgent assistance.

Filipinos needing immediate help may contact:

Abu Dhabi

Assistance to Nationals (OFWs): +971 56 270 9157 / +971 54 725 8482

Assistance to Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA): +971 54 557 2121

Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836

Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

Dubai and Northern Emirates

Assistance to Nationals (OFWs): +971 56 353 5558

Assistance to Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

OWWA services: +971 50 558 5536

Consular concerns: +971 4 220 7800

Contract verification: +971 50 652 6626

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

The advisory follows an announcement from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority on Feb. 28 regarding the temporary and partial closure of the country’s airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights, aircrews, and national territory.

The missions also urged the public to closely monitor verified announcements from UAE authorities and official embassy channels, particularly in the event of unusual incidents.

MWO-Dubai to continue operations

In its advisory dated March 1, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said operations will continue under normal working hours, with online services available for clients who prefer remote transactions.

MWO-Dubai will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday; and 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Fridays, following its Ramadan schedule.

OFWs may apply for contract verification through online platforms or via appointment at authorized service centers:

Online contract verification: https://dmw.dataflowgroup.com

VFS Global appointment booking: https://services.vfsglobal.com/are/en/ofw/apply-contract-verification

Additional MWO and government hotlines were also provided: