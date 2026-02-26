UAE shuts down 12 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has shut down 12 domestic worker recruitment offices that were operating without licenses in 2025.

Inspections also recorded 300 violations by 57 recruitment offices across the country during the same period. The cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution in coordination with Economic Development Departments.

The ministry warned the public against dealing with unlicensed agencies, including those promoting domestic workers on social media.

Common violations included failing to refund recruitment fees within the required two-week period, recruiting workers without proper permits, operating without a license, or not displaying service package prices clearly.

MoHRE reaffirmed that it will not tolerate recruitment offices that violate legal or administrative regulations. Legal, administrative, and financial measures are being applied to non-compliant offices, and repeated violations may lead to licence cancellations in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022.

MoHRE said its field and smart inspection systems are actively monitoring recruitment offices. There are currently 136 licensed centers nationwide, listed on the ministry’s website.

The ministry urged the public to engage only with licensed offices, which provide legal protection for employers and families and ensure that domestic workers meet all regulatory requirements, including medical exams and criminal background checks. This helps safeguard households and ensures workers are qualified and legally cleared before employment.

The public is encouraged to report violations through digital platforms or by calling 80084 and to verify social media recruitment offers at 600590000.